30°
News

WRC calendar confirms Rally Australia dates

1st Dec 2016 9:00 AM
The 2017 version of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia will be held on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.
The 2017 version of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia will be held on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE dates for next year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia have been locked in.

The 2017 World Rally Championship calendar was approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting in Vienna overnight and fast paced rally action will be on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.

As was the case a fortnight ago, the Australian round of the WRC will be the final event on its calendar.

The exciting new-era championship, which will feature greater manufacturer interest with the return of automotive giants Toyota and Citroën, comprises the same 13 rounds as the successful 2016 season starting with the traditional season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo in January.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said 2017 promised 'excitement in abundance'.

"The 2016 season brought great unpredictability, with six different winners during the year,” he said.

"Returning former world champion manufacturers will make 2017 bigger and better, and the sense of anticipation generated by the new cars means there is plenty for fans to look forward to.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour fia kennards hire rally australia rally australia world rally championship wrc

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now; check out our stunning cover property

HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

Hospitals and health services are readying for a rush of patients

NSW Blues to move on from Coffs Harbour

MOVING ON: NSW Blues' Jack Bird training at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort earlier this year. The Blues will house their training camp elsewhere next year.

After three years of training in Coffs Harbour, the NSW Blues move on

Charity 'mum' recognised with Premier's Award

AWARD WINNER: Sylvia Haigh (centre) with Andrew Fraser and Cheryl Nolan.

A local volunteer has received a Premier's certificate for her work.

Local Partners

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

A unique Story Dogs in Schools reading program is taking off across NSW with specially selected dogs listening to children read in several of our local schools.

Charity 'mum' recognised with Premier's Award

AWARD WINNER: Sylvia Haigh (centre) with Andrew Fraser and Cheryl Nolan.

A local volunteer has received a Premier's certificate for her work.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

THEY are the world's most powerful and emerging supermodels, dressed in a combination of lace-thin underwear and enormously complicated wings and jewels.

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Walk to beach - quiet complex...

4/47 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $285,000

This stylish townhouse sits in a quiet complex of ten. A spacious living area downstairs flows effortlessly to the private outdoor courtyard that overlooks the...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

Rural 3 2 2 $949,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $949,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Easy to live inâ¦easy to let out!

2/79 Reid Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

Easy to live in! Easy to let out! If you're looking for a hassle free lifestyle or simply searching for a low maintenance home in a great location then put this 2...

Two adjoining sites - 1400m2. Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Solid Investment or Great Entry Point for First Home Buyers....

11/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $210,000

Priced to move, this property is perfectly positioned in a super convenient location right in the heart of Park Beach which is proving to be a very popular area to...

Nothing Else Comes Close...

15 Discovery Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 7 $725,000

The entry statement to this property is the first sign that here is something really special! With stone, timber and rendered walls to the front boundary, entry to...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Life and Style - &#39;The Abode&#39;â¦ brand new designer 4 bed townhouseâ¦

12/122-126 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 1 Price Range...

If it's all about location then 'The Abode' is for you. Centrally located in the heart of the stunning Coffs Coast and exclusive to only eighteen fortunate...

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!