WRC calendar confirms Rally Australia dates

The 2017 version of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia will be held on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.

THE dates for next year's Kennards Hire Rally Australia have been locked in.

The 2017 World Rally Championship calendar was approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting in Vienna overnight and fast paced rally action will be on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.

As was the case a fortnight ago, the Australian round of the WRC will be the final event on its calendar.

The exciting new-era championship, which will feature greater manufacturer interest with the return of automotive giants Toyota and Citroën, comprises the same 13 rounds as the successful 2016 season starting with the traditional season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo in January.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said 2017 promised 'excitement in abundance'.

"The 2016 season brought great unpredictability, with six different winners during the year,” he said.

"Returning former world champion manufacturers will make 2017 bigger and better, and the sense of anticipation generated by the new cars means there is plenty for fans to look forward to.”