Wrapping up musical success

MUSIC catering for all tastes filled the streets of Bellingen during the fourth annual Bello Winter Music.

Deemed a success by organisers, the event lured thousands of patrons into the halls, cafes, clubs and streets within the town for a line up of more than 80 international, national and local musicians.

Running over four days, there were more than 250 individual performances, a New Orleans style street parade, a mini environmental program called Bello LeaF, pop-up marketplaces, workshops, street performances and free rides on the Magic Bus.

"We're thrilled with the sell-out success of Bello Winter Music again this year," Festival Director Glenn Wright said.

"The beauty of Bello is that it still feels intimate and friendly, like a big family get together with all your favourite people and a really good soundtrack.

"This is due in no small part to the exciting mix of artists but also all the volunteers, the owners and management of the venues and the entire community of Bellingen who embrace the festival so wholeheartedly and make it special.

Bello Winter Music 2018. Contributed

Highlights included Us American singer and fiddler Lille Mae, songman William Crighton, Caiti Baker, Thando, Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier.

Not all performances were planned with singers getting together for impromptu performances including Archer who got together with The Morrisons and Lillie Mae to play old Hank Williams and Elvis Presley tunes for the residents of the local aged care and nursing home.

This year's LeaF environmental program showed people how to move towards a waste-free future and educated in Fire-making, Bugs of Bellingen, Edible and Medicinal Weeds and The Great Koala National Park Project, among many other informative workshops.

"Bello Winter Music once again brilliantly brought together and catered for many musical tastes within the one event,” a spokesperson for Bello Winter Music said.

"Lovers of folk, bluegrass, world, roots, indie-rock, jazz, RnB or Americana found much to delight in the festival program and were introduced to many surprisingly talented newcomers along the way.”