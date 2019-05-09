Menu
HOPE CHEST: Have a huge range of robes, including quilted gowns, polar fleece, Givoni, and French Country, and a variety of styles including zipped, buttoned or wrap. IPGGutenbergUKLtd
Wrap Mum in love with Hope Chest

8th May 2019 6:00 AM

THIS Mother's Day, wrap Mum in your love with a dressing gown from The Hope Chest Coffs Harbour.

And with 10 per cent off until Mother's Day, there is no better time to buy.

They have a huge range, including quilted gowns, polar fleece, Givoni, and French Country, and a variety of styles including zipped, buttoned or wrap.

The Hope Chest Coffs Harbour has been serving the Coffs Harbour community for more than 25 years.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff are fully trained for the professional fitting of bras and are qualified to fit breast prosthesis and prosthesis bras.

The Hope Chest Coffs Harbour stock all top brands of bras and nightwear and an excellent range of pantihose and lace top stockings.

