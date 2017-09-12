Would you take on the parent role?

Single foster mum Felicity Corry urges others to step up and become carers.

GROWING up, Felicity Corry always knew she wanted to become a foster parent.

Now she wants to encourage others to reach out and help children in need of care.

Growing up, Felicity was surrounded by foster children.

When she reached her 30s, wasn't married and didn't have children of her own, she decided it was the perfect time to become a foster parent.

Felicity is from Coffs Harbour and since making that decision she has fostered two children through Uniting as a single parent and loves it.

"I always worried that I wouldn't be enough just by myself but the truth is I can offer these children something that others cannot: my full attention,” Felicity said.

"The love I get out of it is amazing and it's been the best decision I've ever made in my life.”

It's been four years since Felicity was given a five- year-old girl to care for and two years since an 11-week- old baby made them a trio.

"Parenting is really hard work, single parenting is crazy hard work, single parenting of children with trauma in their lives is the hardest work there is but it's the most rewarding too.”

In NSW there are almost 20,000 children and young people unable to live safely at home.

Uniting has 59 children in Coffs Harbour placed in its foster program and carers are in desperate demand.

Foster carers can be single, married, with or without children, in a de-facto, same-sex relationship or divorced.

For more information on becoming a foster carer, visit uniting.org/services/foster- care.