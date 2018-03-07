Would you say the Big Banana is a heritage item?

YELLA FELLA: Do you believe the Big Banana should be preserved through a heritage grant?

YELLA FELLA: Do you believe the Big Banana should be preserved through a heritage grant? Trevor Veale

SHOULD the Big Banana be protected as a unique part of Coffs Harbour's heritage?

Perhaps historic Brelsford Park or the important Indigenous sites at Corambirra Point and Muttonbird Island?

A new round of funding under the NSW Government's Heritage Near Me program will see money directed towards projects to protect unique local heritage.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said these grants are designed to help owners or managers of local, publicly accessible heritage items.

These may include buildings, parks and monuments to special natural and cultural places.

"The grants recognise the importance of bringing local heritage spaces and precincts in our community to life to conserve their heritage significance,” Mr Fraser said.

"They are for projects that actively encourage community interaction and participation with publicly accessible heritage items that are listed on a local council's Local Environmental Plan (LEP).

"This program supports local communities in their efforts to conserve and celebrate their stories, places and values.”

Past grants have allowed heritage managers or owners, most often community groups and local councils, to undertake conservation work, improve accessibility to their heritage item, add interpretation to a site or reuse an old site for a new purpose.

Applicants may apply for support for their projects for amounts from $10,000 to $100,000, with a closing date of April 20 for projects that begin after July 1.

For information visit www.environment.nsw.gov.au/heritage-near-me-incentives or call 02 9873 8544 or email heritage.nearme@environment.nsw.gov.au