Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

97/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South is for sale for $35,000.

97/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South is for sale for $35,000.

While the high end of the Northern Rivers real estate market flourishes, a number of properties are on sale in the region for less than $100,000.

Here are five properties for sale right now for bargain prices.

1/25 Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah - $84,500

1/25 Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah is for sale for $84,500.

Located at the Homestead Holiday park Chinderah, this one bedroom one bathroom homes comes with brand new furnishings.

Beside the Tweed River, the listing states the home is perfect for permanent living, or holidays, or use it for income on Airbnb.

The property comes with access to a flood free park with its own boat ramp, barbecue, picnic area and a great social club according to the listing.

The only catch is the price does not include the monthly park fees.

134/25 Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah - $84,000

134/25 Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah is for sale for $84,000.

Also in the same park with mostly over 50s is 134/25 Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

For $84,000 this two bedroom, one bathroom home offers open plan lounge, dining room and modern kitchen with a gas stove and instant electric hot water.

The listing states the park is "safe, secure, and has a great social club, with Friday raffles, bingo mornings, pool aerobics during the warmer months, fishing competitions, a xmas dinner and new years eve party, and socialising on the river bank."

The owner of this home will still have to pay monthly park fees.

124/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South - $79,000

124/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South is for sale for $79,000.

Advertised as a "first class location" this one bedroom one bathroom home is just metres from the Terranorra creek.

Located in the award-winning 4-star Tweed Billabong Holiday Park, the house comes with an enclosed entrance porch, wood panelled living room, with adjacent kitchen/dining area and reverse cycle airconditioning for comfort.

The listing states this is the perfect property to "to renovate and capitalise on."

176/37 Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah - $52,000

176/37 Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah is for sale for $52,000.

"This is a project" according to the listing for one bedroom, one bathroom house.

Situated in the Hacienda Holiday Park by the Tweed River, the work making over this home has already begun - now it just needs someone to do the finishing touches.

The listing states once renovated the house will be able to be lived in or rented out as an investment.

The owner will be required to pay park fees.

97/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South - $35,000

97/30 Holden Drive, Tweed Heads South is for sale for $35,000.

Described as a "renovators delight" this property will set you back less than the cost of the average car.

Located in the Tweed Billabong Holiday Park, this one bedroom one bathroom home is a fixer-upper with an older style kitchen, a vinyl covered bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet and one bedroom.

The listing describes the park as "retirement living at its best."

Originally published as Would you pay $35,000 for this property?