Girl shares ‘grim’ McDonald’s discovery

McDonald’s is in hot water after a disgusting discovery in its Cambridge store.

A MCDONALD'S customer was horrified when she squeezed tomato sauce out of a dispenser at the fast food chain and said she found maggots crawling inside it.

Bella Ritchie shared a stomach-churning video of the "live maggots" inside the ketchup on her Twitter page.

She said the revolting footage was filmed in a McDonald's in Cambridge.

Never going near the ketchup in @McDonalds again. For those of you who can’t tell, these are MAGGOTS 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/7B3khnDwME — Isabella 🌹 (@bellaritchie00) October 3, 2018

Writing on Twitter yesterday she said: "Never going near the ketchup in McDonald's again.

"I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers.

"We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn't realise. It's so grim."

Responding to the disgusting video, one of Bella's friends wrote: "That is something else."

Another said: "Oh my god disgusting!"

A spokesman for McDonald's told the Sun Online, "We're extremely sorry to see this, and have tried to get in contact with the customer directly. Our condiment area and dispensers should be checked for cleanliness every day and we are looking into what happened here."

