Wot a desirable destination the Coffs Coast is for visitors

FLIGHT PATH: Tumbling airfares continue to add value to Coffs Harbour as a holiday destination.

COFFS Harbour out rates some of Australia's most desirable holiday destinations on an influential list compiled by Wotif.com

On the analysis of top 10 best nightly accommodation rates predicted for 2018, our city finished equal second with Bateman's Bay on an average tariff of $154.

St Kilda in Victoria was top of the list at $157 per night.

Trailing in our wake were iconic destinations including Cairns ($151), Hervey Bay ($150) and Alice Springs ($144).

Rounding out the group were Bendigo, Merimbula, Rockhampton and South Australia's Limestone Coast.

The data comes from the Wots Your Journey? report commissioned by Wotif and publicist Niki Aquino said it is exciting news Coffs Harbour has been predicted as one of the top best value destinations for 2018.

"Wotif.com has crunched the numbers and analysed the daily rates of some of our favourite Australian hotspots," she said.

"With tumbling airfares and the introduction of new routes by low-cost carriers, the rise of affordable travel options over the next five years will impact the destination choice of 80% of Aussie travellers with women more likely than men to be influenced."

The report shows the Gold Coast remains the nation's top holiday destination.

An increasing number of holidaymakers are seeking pet friendly accommodation while climate change is rapidly becoming a key component.

Around 40 per cent of decision makers are alarmed at what influence climate change is having on landmarks such as the Great Barrier Reef or the Twelve Apostles and worry they may not exist in 100 years.

The report also has its quirks.

Despite the massive wellness mania continuing to grip Aussies in 2017, only five per centre choose a destination for kale, coconut water and squats.

In fact, Aussies are almost twice as likely to choose a location for its partying potential.