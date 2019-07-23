‘Worst ever love story’: Last image of murdered couple

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese embrace at a petrol station in the last image of them alive and Lucas' father speaks at a press conference.

Images have emerged of murdered Sydney traveller Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese hugging at a petrol station two days before their bodies were found beside their blue van on the side of a highway in British Columbia.

The video taken on July 13 captures the couple clutching one another by the bowsers of the service station in Fort Nelson.

Two days later they were both found shot dead the side of the Alaska Highway.

Last picture.... CCTV of Lucas Fowler and partner Chynna Dees hugging on July 13. Picture: Twitter

As the Royal Canadian Mounted Police released an image of a bearded man wanted over the murders, it was also revealed two teenagers were also missing in the same part of the country.

They say the wanted man was seen speaking to Fowler the day before he and his girlfriend were discovered dead

The mystery deepened as police appealed for information on the missing teenagers whose burning truck was found next to the body of a man on Friday 500km away.

Tragic love story... Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.

CCTV of the couple and their blue van

This man was seen by a passerby

Kam McLeod, 19, and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were the drivers of a Dodge pick-up truck found on fire in the British Columbia province, at an area known as Dease Lake.

Lucas's father, NSW Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, appealed to the public to help police adding no tip is too small at a press conference held in British Columbia.

"I may be an experienced police officer, but today I am standing here as the father of a murder victim. We are just distraught," he said.

Lucas’s father, NSW police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, appeals for help. Picture: AP

"It's a love story that has ended tragically … it's the worst ever love story, because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered.

The grieving father said he communicated with Lucas hours before he left on his trip.

"He's a loss to so many people.

"And his girlfriend also. It's just devastating and our heart goes out to the whole of her family. You know, we're just crushed."

The couple’s van broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a “bearded man”.

The couple's bodies are now in Vancouver being examined by forensic experts for any clues to identify their killer.

New photos released yesterday also show the damage to the rear window of the couple's van which News Corp Australia can reveal broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a "bearded man" and later found shot.

