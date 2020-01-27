Menu
GOTCHA: Police have charged a man following a botched burglary of a Gatton business. Picture: Meg Bolton
Crime

WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
IF YOU are creeping around doing something you shouldn't be doing, the number one rule is to not get caught.

Many a mystery has been solved by matching finger prints and analysing even the grainiest CCTV footage - but with one particular whodunit police in Gatton got a lucky break.

On January 5, about 2.30am, a 53-year-old Fernvale man allegedly forced open the door to a tyre shop in Gatton.

The offender entered the shop's office and stole a sum of money - an amount Gatton Police Station officer-in-charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said "would not change your life".

The offender's actions were recorded on CCTV, which showed a man moving through the office, searching it.

If the CCTV footage wasn't enough to help link the man to the deed, the offender left behind something he would have a hard time explaining his way out of.

"He left behind ID - a medical script," Sen-sgt Browne said.

"It wasn't Sherlock Holmes who solved this - it would have been easier if he had just gone to the police station and turned himself in but we can't have everything."

Police caught up with the man within a couple of days and served him a notice to attend court.

He will be appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on February 3.

