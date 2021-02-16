Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
News

‘Worlds shattered’ as young dad killed in truck crash

by Chris Clarke
16th Feb 2021 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver killed in a rollover near Bundaberg on Monday has been remembered as "the best father a child could have".

Jake Dorin, 24, was travelling along Swindon Road at Mount Perry about 9am when he left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Mr Dorin, from Apple Tree Creek, was the sole occupant of the truck and died at the scene, police said.

"My baby brother! My heart is aching and my eyes are full of tears," a loved one wrote online.

"Our worlds are shattered! What life is going to be like without you is something we never imagined. 

"The best father a child could have, an amazing uncle who adored all his nieces and nephews, a loving husband and a beautiful son. 

"Why! Why you! Guide him home to you dad! I love you Jake!"

It's understood Mr Dorin was driving for Kolan Transport at the time of his death.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Originally published as 'Worlds shattered' as young dad killed in truck crash

editors picks jake dorin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive expansion planned at van park

        Premium Content Massive expansion planned at van park

        Council News Plans are underway for 80 new sites at the Coffs caravan park.

        Lions’ eye vacant building for men of the Orara Valley

        Premium Content Lions’ eye vacant building for men of the Orara Valley

        Community Region could be home to another community hub as club puts the call out for those...

        IN COURT: 57 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 57 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, February...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.