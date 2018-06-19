Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
News

World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

by AAP
19th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

THE world's oldest Sumatran Orangutan has died at a West Australian Zoo.

Puan, the 62-year-old grand dame of Perth Zoo, was put to sleep on Monday after her quality of life rapidly deteriorated due to her advanced years.

"It's always hard to make that decision for any animal, but it was the right decision and a respectful end for an old lady who demanded respect throughout her life," primate supervisor Holly Thompson said on Tuesday.

 

Puan has 54 descendants, 29 of which are still living around the world.

editors picks endangered animals orangutan perth zoo puan

Top Stories

    Cost of living budget 'laughable'

    Cost of living budget 'laughable'

    News Latest budget measure will not make a real difference for NSW families struggling to pay for electricity according to NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:15 PM
    STATE BUDGET: Extra $38 million for Coffs hospital expansion

    STATE BUDGET: Extra $38 million for Coffs hospital expansion

    News Coffs Harbour hospital expansion to top $194 million

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:30 PM
    Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

    Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

    News Trans-Tasman kayaker on route towards New Zealand.

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    News In trying to drive change, here's the best places to fill up today.

    Local Partners