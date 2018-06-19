World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

THE world's oldest Sumatran Orangutan has died at a West Australian Zoo.

Puan, the 62-year-old grand dame of Perth Zoo, was put to sleep on Monday after her quality of life rapidly deteriorated due to her advanced years.

"It's always hard to make that decision for any animal, but it was the right decision and a respectful end for an old lady who demanded respect throughout her life," primate supervisor Holly Thompson said on Tuesday.

Yesterday the Zoo family farewelled Puan, the oldest orangutan in the world, due to age related complications.

Rest in peace Puan, may you climb happily in the jungles of the sky. https://t.co/C4vQwSA8Al

Music by https://t.co/9EoIadZyGb pic.twitter.com/y0c9GTqb1I — Perth Zoo (@PerthZoo) June 19, 2018

Puan has 54 descendants, 29 of which are still living around the world.