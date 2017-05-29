22°
World's longest torch relay makes pit stop in Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
| 29th May 2017 12:00 PM
The Peace Run team will arrive in Coffs this Wednesday, May 31.
The Peace Run team will arrive in Coffs this Wednesday, May 31.

TRAVERSING over 150 nations in the past 30 years, the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run - the world's longest torch relay - will stop by Coffs Harbour.

Mayor Denise Knight will officially greet the team of international runners this week, who are on the sole mission to promote friendship and understanding around the world.

Founded by peace ambassador Sri Chinmoy, the relay does not seek to raise money or highlight any political cause.

"The Peace Run is our way of saying that world peace must begin within the heart of each of us, and that only by transcending the barriers that dicide us from our better selves as well as from others, will our world be a true Oneness-Home,” Sri Chinmoy said.

In Australia a team of runners from 13 nations is carrying the torch over 3,500km from Brisbane to Adelaide.

Mayor Denise Knight will receive the 'Peace Torch' on behalf of the people of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, May 31 at 9.15am.

