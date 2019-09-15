World’s funniest animal photos revealed

The old adage to never work with kids or animals doesn't come into the picture here.
The 2019 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards have been revealed and they are suitably hilarious.
From the slapstick to the impossibly cute, the character-filled images lovingly show nature at its funniest and most surreal.
Aussie photographer James Vodicka is one of the finalists for his image of an adorable quokka on Rottnest Island off Perth.
The competition, founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists, is a free to enter photography competition, showcasing seriously funny images of the earth's most amazing wildlife.
But it also contains a serious message, aiming to highlight the extremely important
message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working
with the main competition partner - The Born Free Foundation.
The organisers are urging the public to "be a conservationist at home" by shopping responsibly and restricting water use.
They are also calling on animal lovers to become a "wildlife influencer" by encouraging their friends and families to have good environmental practices and spreading the message on social media.
The winners will be announced on November 13 with the overall winner winning a
one-week safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dares Salaam, Tanzania.
Paul Joynson-Hicks said: "Every year we do this competition, it gets more and
more exciting seeing how people visualise the funny sides of wildlife in the wild.
"And each year we see a wider variety of species doing funny things, whether it's a very naughty penguin (which had my kids rolling around the floor in hysterics) or dancing lions, a chillin' chimp or even bee-eaters having a shouting match - they're hysterical!"
"Of course, the other aspect of our funny competition is letting people know what they can do at home to be conservationists. Our planet is in distress, we all know that, now we just need
to know what to do. Hopefully, we can provide a few small tips to get people started."