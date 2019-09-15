World’s funniest animal photos revealed

The old adage to never work with kids or animals doesn't come into the picture here.

The 2019 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards have been revealed and they are suitably hilarious.

From the slapstick to the impossibly cute, the character-filled images lovingly show nature at its funniest and most surreal.

Aussie photographer James Vodicka is one of the finalists for his image of an adorable quokka on Rottnest Island off Perth.

A shocked sea otter in Alaska. Picture: Harry Walker/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

The competition, founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists, is a free to enter photography competition, showcasing seriously funny images of the earth's most amazing wildlife.

An inquisitive wild quokka says welcome to Rottnest Island. Picture: James Vodicka/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

But it also contains a serious message, aiming to highlight the extremely important

message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working

with the main competition partner - The Born Free Foundation.

Alaskan sea otters wave to the camera. Picture: Donna Bourdon/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This incredible shot of a common blue damselfly was telken in the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Kevin Sawford/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

The organisers are urging the public to "be a conservationist at home" by shopping responsibly and restricting water use.

They are also calling on animal lovers to become a "wildlife influencer" by encouraging their friends and families to have good environmental practices and spreading the message on social media.

The winners will be announced on November 13 with the overall winner winning a

one-week safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dares Salaam, Tanzania.

The public can vote for a people's choice award at www.comedywildlifephoto.com

Grizzly bear twin cubs frolic on the Kodiak Island, Alaska. Picture: Toni Elliott/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Paul Joynson-Hicks said: "Every year we do this competition, it gets more and

more exciting seeing how people visualise the funny sides of wildlife in the wild.

"And each year we see a wider variety of species doing funny things, whether it's a very naughty penguin (which had my kids rolling around the floor in hysterics) or dancing lions, a chillin' chimp or even bee-eaters having a shouting match - they're hysterical!"

The laughing seal - or is it a yawn? Picture: Lloyd Durham/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This pair of fighting foxes in Amsterdam look like dancers. Picture: Alastair Marsh/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

These two hares in Suffolk were trying out some new steps in their dance routine. Picture: \Philip Marazzi/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Two birds in Croatia appear to have a marital tiff. Picture: Vlado Pirsa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A snow monkey after rolling in the Japanese snow. Picture: Roie Galitz/ The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019

"Of course, the other aspect of our funny competition is letting people know what they can do at home to be conservationists. Our planet is in distress, we all know that, now we just need

to know what to do. Hopefully, we can provide a few small tips to get people started."

A red squirrel with dandelion seeds in Sweden. Picture: Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This male cub narrowly missed “the crown jewels” in Botswana, says the photographer. Picture: Sarah Skinner/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Sea otters cavorting in Elkhorn Slough just off Monterey Bay, California. Picture: Andy Harris/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A chest bump between a king penguin and an Antarctic fur seal on South Georgia Island. Amazingly, the fur seal didn't use its considerable size advantage to put a quick end to the fight. Picture: Thomas Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A penguin catches a wave in the Falkland Islands. Picture: Elmar Weiss/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A Japanese Macaque is not pleased to be photographed. Picture: Pablo Daniel Fernandez/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Ice-skating penguins on Neko Island in South Georgia. Picture: Andre Erlich/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A young male lion hugs the signpost to a camping site at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. Picture: Willem Kruger/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This image, titled Caught in the Act, was taken in Borneo. Picture: Peter Haygarth/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A common jack is tailed by a tiger in the Bahamas. Picture: Anthony N Petrovich/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A baboon in Chobe River, Botswana. Picture: Willem Kruger/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A quizzical snow monkey takes a bath in thermal hot water in Japan. Picture: Txema Garcia Laseca/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

A laidback baby chimp in Tanzania. Picture: Thomas Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

An Austrian marmot lets loose. Picture: Martina Gebert/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

The laughing zebras. Picture: Peter Haygarth/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Indecent proposal? Picture: Co Grift/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Born free! A chimpanzee during feeding time at the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sancuary, Uganda. Picture: Ryan Jefferds/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019