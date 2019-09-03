World’s ‘first space hotel’ revealed

The orbiting space station is designed to accommodate 400 guests and has facilities that you find in top hotels, such as restaurants, bars and a cinema.

The commercial space hotel has been designed by The Gateway Foundation.

The space hotel could be open as early as 2025. Picture: The Gateway Foundation

It has called the creation the Von Braun Space Station and has plans for it to build upon technology that is already used in the International Space Station (ISS).

However, instead of being used for scientific purposes, it would be more like an orbiting cruise ship with luxury accommodation and cocktail bars.

The designers also think there will be space for educational seminars in the hotel though.

The space hotel will have gravity so guests can walk around. Picture: The Gateway Foundation

Unlike the ISS, the aim is for the space hotel to have artificial gravity so guests can walk around as normal.

This would make staying there long-term more feasible and short stays much more comfortable.

The hotel has been designed in a 190-metre-diameter wheel shape.

The plan is for this wheel to rotate so it creates a similar gravitational force to the one that is felt on the Moon.

It will house 24 individual pods with sleeping accommodation inside.

Guests will arrive by space shuttle. Picture: The Gateway Foundation

These rooms will be decorated with soft furnishings and warm homely colours.

The Gateway Foundation hopes to have its space station hotel up and running by 2025.

It will have 24 accommodation pods. Picture: The Gateway Foundation

It hopes that 100 tourists will visit the floating holiday resort each week.

Once the Von Braun Space Station is up and running, the Gateway Foundation then plans to build an even bigger space hotel that could accommodate up to 1400 people.

The space hotel will have facilities similar to a cruise ship. Picture: The Gateway Foundation

WHAT IS THE ISS?

The International Space Station, often abbreviated to ISS, is a large space craft that orbits Earth and houses astronauts who go up there to complete scientific missions.

Many countries worked together to build it and they work together to use it.

It is made up of many pieces, which astronauts had to send up individually on rockets and put together from 1998 to 2000. Ever since the year 2000, people have lived on the ISS.

NASA uses the ISS to learn about living and working in space.

It is approximately 250 miles above Earth and orbits around the planet just like a satellite.

Living inside the ISS is said to be like living inside a big house with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym, lots of science labs and a big bay window for viewing Earth.

The hotel will have soft furnishings in warm colours to make guests feel at home. Picture: The Gateway Foundation