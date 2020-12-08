World's first patient receives virus vaccine

A woman in the UK has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.

Margaret "Maggie" Keenan, 90 from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland has become the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside trial conditions - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination program.

Maggie said she felt " so privileged" to get the first dose at the University Hospital in Coventry.

She was given the vaccine at 6.30 GMT, according to the BBC.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she said.

"I can't thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too."

The dose marks the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme, which begins what could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Other countries are already seeking emergency approval for different vaccine candidates, and hoping to roll out doses before the end of the year.

