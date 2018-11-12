World's best rally drivers roll into town

WRC title fight at Rally Australia : The closest WRC drivers championship in 15 years will play out at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast this week.

FROM the boardwalk at Bondi to the waterfront of Coffs Harbour, the WRC teams are Down Under this week to decide the 2018 drivers' championship at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast.

This morning the drivers will take part in a host of media events that will showcase the sights of the Coffs Coast to the a global rally viewing audience.

FIA World Rally Championship drivers visited Sydney tourist landmarks on Sunday on their way to the title-deciding final round at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast next week.

Citroën's Craig Breen (Ireland), Hyundai's Hayden Paddon (NZ) and M-Sport Ford's Elfyn Evans (GB) started their Rally Australia campaigns at Pier One Bridge after visiting Bondi Beach, Rose Bay, the Opera House and Luna Park in roadgoing relatives of their competition cars.

Craig Breen (Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT), Elfyn Evans (M-Sport Ford WRT) and Hayden Paddon (Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT) visit Sydney's Bondi Beach before the start of Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Warren Kirby

Later they continued their journey to Coffs Harbour for what will be an incredible showdown for the 2018 crown on 15-18 November.

Relaxing beside a spectacularly sunny Bondi Beach after appearing with Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala on Channel 7's national breakfast programme Weekend Sunrise, the drivers said they had enjoyed their Sydney interlude before the week's serious rally business begins.

Evans, Breen and Paddon sit eighth, ninth and tenth respectively in the standings heading into the WRC's Grand Finale and will play vital roles in the final championship outcomes for their teams and teammates.

