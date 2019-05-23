World leading digital business

Paul Korber, Greg Ollivier of Microsoft and Dale Foenander of News Xtend accepting the awards.

NEWS Corp's digital marketing agency has claimed a big gong at the annual Global Microsoft Advertising Partner & Innovation Awards.

The Australian digital marketing agency News Xtend was awarded Breakout Star of The Year APAC at the recent Annual Global Microsoft Advertising Partner & Innovation Awards in Seattle.

The Global Partner & Innovation Awards is Microsoft's most prestigious and renowned global event for businesses in the technology and advertising industries.

Breakout Star of the Year APAC is awarded to a rising business that has shown exceptional acceleration and growth on the Microsoft Network through inspired thinking, innovative business solutions, customer focus and delivering top results for their clients.

Managing director SME publishing at News Corp Australia Emma Fawcett said the win is such great recognition of News Xtend's amazing work in the search engine marketing space.

"We are building a truly world-class marketing services agency in News Xtend, for small-to-medium businesses and I'd like to acknowledge and congratulate the incredible work of Todd Fisher, head of search at News Xtend.

"I already knew that the work from Todd and our SEM team was market leading in Australia, but it's fantastic to now see we are a stand-out in the APAC region, ensuring our customers are smashing their business goals with a world-class level of service.

Paul Korber, AUNZ partner development director for Microsoft Advertising said: "News Xtend thoroughly deserves the Breakout Star of the Year APAC Award. They are brilliant channel partners and have accomplished a huge amount in the past year with their impactful, innovative and performance-driven work. We look forward to seeing where the partnership goes in the next 12 months.”

To find out more about how News Xtend can grow your business online on the Coffs Coast contact Carrie Riessen carrie.riessen@news.com.au