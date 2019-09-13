World game is growing every year on the North Coast

BIG NUMBERS: More people are playing football on the North Coast.

AS clubs throughout Northern NSW head into the 2019 grand finals, the governing body of the sport in the region has announced more people than ever played football in 2019.

66,477 registered players participated in sanctioned competitions, events and tournaments conducted by Northern NSW Football this year.

53,363 of these players registered with one of the region’s 226 member clubs and participated in traditional winter competitions with a further 13,114 players enjoying the fun of modified formats such as TAFE NSW Summer Football and Football FIVE5.

Within North Coast Football the region saw a total of 4,930 players registered to record an astonishing 9.98 per cent increase in entry-level players (4-7 years) from the last five years. From 2018, entry-level players have increased by 4.45 per cent. The region also recorded a strong 2.93 per cent increase in female participation.

“The increase was reflective of the overall popularity of football and the commitment of the thousands of selfless volunteers who run clubs, coach and officiate our game,” Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said.

“The number of players participating in traditional winter competitions throughout Northern NSW has increased by over 17 per cent since 2013.

“Club football forms the foundations of our game and our next strategic plan will focus on further building the capacity of clubs to better meet their members’ needs and expectations.”