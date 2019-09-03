‘World-first’ tricks promised when Nitro Circus lands

Scooter sensation Ryan Williams and the Nitro Circus team will be back on the Sunshine Coast in March next year.

Scooter sensation Ryan Williams and the Nitro Circus team will be back on the Sunshine Coast in March next year.

LOCAL high-flying hero Ryan Williams has promised some "world-first" tricks on home soil when he competes on the Sunshine Coast, as part of the thrillseeking Nitro Circus show.

The global sports entertainment leader will return to the Coast for the first time in three years, coming to the Sunshine Coast Stadium early next year.

Nitro Circus will deliver its action-packed show, You Got This, on March 29, 2020.

Coming off a historic X Games triumph last month after winning BMX Big Air gold three consecutive times in Sydney, Shanghai and Minneapolis - the first athlete to achieve such a three-peat - Williams cannot wait to throw down in front of his home crowd.

"It's always a blast coming back to the crowd I know and love, I'm so excited," the BMX and scooter sensation said.

"Nitro Circus is controlled chaos. Everyone does the craziest things, but we don't just go out and send ourselves and be daredevils.

"It's all calculated and cool."

Williams wouldn't reveal the tricks he was currently working on.

But he ensured fans it would have a wow factor.

"I have a place to practice in my backyard now, so I can learn new tricks here," he said.

"So by the time the show comes around, I'll be able to throw out the biggest world-first I possibly can."

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said it was an outstanding opportunity to showcase the region to a wider audience and deliver another world-class major event to the local community.

"More than 10,000 fans packed the stadium when the Nitro Circus Regional Rampage Tour performed here in 2017 and I'm certain we'll achieve just as strong a turnout in March next year when these incredible performers return," Mayor Jamieson said.

"Council received overwhelming feedback from fans who attended the Nitro Circus in 2017, with 95 per cent of people who were surveyed after the event responding positively about the superior vantage points and atmosphere inside the stadium.

"Nitro Circus promoters were also blown away by the response from the community, flagging the event here as their best Queensland show.

"We expect many fans to once again travel to the Sunshine Coast for next year's event, providing significant economic benefit to our region."