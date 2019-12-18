Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Tom Shakespeare.
Professor Tom Shakespeare.
News

World first study success for cancer patients

Rachel Vercoe
18th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REVOLUTIONARY radiation therapy has been evaluated with success on the Mid North Coast, leaving patients cancer-free after two years.

Associate Professor Tom Shakespeare, a radiation oncologist working in Mid North Coast and Northern NSW Local Health Districts, led the world-first evaluation which looked at the effectiveness of a new prostate cancer treatment using a new scan to detect tiny deposits of cancer in patients’ lymph nodes.

“In the past, men with prostate cancer which had spread to lymph glands were thought to be incurable, but modern advances in radiation therapy and PET scan imaging mean we can now offer targeted, curative radiation therapy,” A/Prof Shakespeare said.

“For the first time, men can be treated with the aim of totally eradicating the prostate cancer within both lymph nodes and the prostate.”

Providing patients with best-practice cancer care in line with new international treatment guidelines, the team have published their findings on the effectiveness of these new treatments in the European journal, Radiotherapy and Oncology.

“Nobody has ever published how successful this new PET-guided radiation therapy is, until now,” A/Prof Shakespeare said.

The evaluation followed the first 46 patients from the Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Lismore areas treated using this new technique, and found that two years following radiation therapy, all patients were cancer-free.

“Even though these are early results, the findings are remarkable considering that previously these men would not even have been offered curative treatment.”

“The PET-guided radiation therapy was also very well tolerated, with few significant side effects, and patients have been very happy with their outcomes.”

This PET-guided radiation therapy is now offered to all men with lymph node positive prostate cancer referred to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie and North Coast Cancer Institute in Lismore. More than 100 men have now been treated using this revolutionary technique.

The 2019-20 budget for Mid North Coast Local Health District is $673 million, an increase of $31 million on the 2018-19 budget.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old Sandy Beach woman has been escorted to hospital by police following the horrific discovery.

        Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        premium_icon Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        News Killer John Edwards showed no emotion over murder sentence.

        Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        premium_icon Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        News A SINGLE mum and her daughter who lost their home in a fire storm will have a brand...

        The Shoreline to success at Park Beach

        premium_icon The Shoreline to success at Park Beach

        News Keeping it all local: Tender awarded on $100-million development.