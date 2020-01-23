‘World first’ for $800,000 supercar

Boutique American brand Laffite has detailed its new mould-breaking supercar.

The world first all-terrain supercar, dubbed the Laffite G-Tec X-Road, combines manic on-road performance with extreme off-road prowess. The company is also offering a fully-electric version. The brand claims this combo is the first of its kind.

Conventional supercar makers have started to produce some ultra high-powered SUVs that could in theory head off-road.

Lamborghini's Urus is the most well known, while the coming Aston Martin DBX and Ferrari SUV to be called Purosangue will provide some stiff competition.

The Laffite G-Tec X-Road starts at $680,000.

But you better be prepared to pay for the privilege. Prices start at $US465,000 ($680,000) for the petrol-powered X-Road and $US545,000 ($796,000). In Australia the car would potentially $200,000 more than that once shipping and local taxes, including the Luxury Car Tax, are added.

The Los Angeles based company uses a General Motors V8 engine that makes about 350kW and 575Nm, however, buyers have the option of bolting on a supercharger that boosts power to 537kW. This engine in a different tune powered several versions of the last Holden Commodore. The car's top speed is limited to 230km/h.

Laffite G-Tec X-Road is available as a purely electric car.

While the power outputs aren't what you'd usually see associated with a supercar, the X-Road weighs only 1300kg, which pushes the car's power to weight ratio into supercar territory.

The zero-emissions version uses a 60kWh battery that provides up to 322km of range. Performance figures are impressive with 350kW and a top speed of 220km/h.

However, the electric set-up does add significant weight, with the EV weighing more than 1600kg.

Laffite has done some serious work to make the car as much of a force off the road as it is on the bitumen.

The company has fitted the vehicle with some serious suspension that is capable of up to 17-inches of movement. And giant tyres with deep tread provides ample grip on loose surfaces.

However, in a confusing move the car will only be two-wheel drive, which goes against the car's off-road focus.

The compnay also specialises in custom luxury interiors.

Laffite is only planning to build 30 examples and is taking international orders, too.