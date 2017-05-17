World first barbecue-related injury reported

WORLD FIRST: Dr Rafael Gaszynski claimed a bristle from a wire brush surgically removed from a pancreas was the first incident of its kind recorded.

IN A world first, an unlucky patient had to be treated at Coffs Harbour Hospital for an unusual pancreatic injury.

The cause of it, a dislodged bristle from a wire brush used to clean a barbecue.

General surgery trainee, Dr Rafael Gaszynski, told the ABC a 39-year-old man swallowed the bristle at a barbecue.

The man needed surgery and the bristle was pulled out of his pancreas more than a week later.

"This is the first case that has ever been reported in the world and it's in Australia," Dr Gaszynski told the ABC.

The patient visited the emergency department three times but no obvious symptoms behind the pain could be found.

It was only until the patient had a CT scan on his fourth visit to the hospital that the cause of pain became more apparent.

Dr Gaszynski said he initially thought it was a fish bone.

"I went through and examined his intestines, his stomach, his oesophagus, and I then I went back to have a look at this black thing and I pulled it out ... to my surprise it was a barbecue bristle," he said.

"When I showed him the bristle he was very relieved to see that he wasn't crazy and that he actually had something wrong with him."