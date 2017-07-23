21°
World expressed in poems and picture by Coffs Coast local

By Belinda Scott | 23rd Jul 2017 12:00 AM
POET LAUREATE OF COFF HARBOUR John Bennett on the beach at Valla.
POET LAUREATE OF COFF HARBOUR John Bennett on the beach at Valla.

POET, photographer, academic and activist John Bennett is the laureate of the Coffs Coast.

And this month his voice is echoing through the public space with hymns of praise to the beauty of the natural world that surrounds us and reminders of its fragility.

A relatively recent arrival to the region and a refugee from the big city, John is delighted, enchanted and absorbed by everything from backyard bonfires to sunlit waves; from the stony banks of the Never Never River to the not-so-lonely Solitary Islands.

A dose of John Bennett is an excellent corrective to the everyday sin of taking wonders for granted.

In The Eos Experience, his multimedia exhibition at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, John takes us back to the very beginning of every day, the pre-dawn light called Eos by the Greeks, after the sister of the sun god Helios.

He shows us how this daily awakening can be far more to us than simply rolling back the dark.

On Thursday August 10 John will give an artist talk, The Experience of Eos and on Saturday August 12, the last day of the exhibition, the gallery will host morning tea with John Bennett from 10.30am to 11.30am.

At the Not So Solitary Arts in the Garden afternoon at Coffs Harbour Regional Museum from 12-4pm on Sunday August 13, John will join other voices in celebrating the rich history and present wonders of the area now known as the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

In this afternoon of music, poetry, art and history, there will be live music from 60% Water; songs based on Captain Cook's 18th century voyage of discovery; poetry from John, a printmaking workshop and storytelling by participants in the Solitary Islands Oral History Project.

There will also be a barbecue and afternoon tea, so bring a rug or chair and enjoy the afternoon in the Museum's heritage gardens.

If you are unable to attend any of these events, visit John's marvellous website: - photovoltaicpoetry.com.au for a feast of images and writing.

Bookings: for the Museum call 66484847 and for the Gallery, call 66484863.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour regional gallery coffs harbour regional museum john bennett seniorsnewspapers whatson

