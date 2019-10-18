World Cup 9s will suit Costin's Fijian flair

FIJIAN FLAVOUR: The Fiji Bati pose for a team photo ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 9s.

FORMER Coffs Harbour Comets premiership winning coach Brandon Costin is preparing for his first assault on a major international trophy.

Whilst it mightn't be the main world cup in the footy cycle, the inaugural Rugby League 9s tournament has still brought together the best players on the planet to compete in an explosive and entertaining version of the sport.

Fiji tackle Samoa in their opening match of the tournament tonight, before the Bati chase victory against Tonga and the Cook Islands tomorrow to qualify for the semi finals.

The Bati team features NRL stars Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake, Viliame Kikau and former Wests Tigers flyer Kevin Naiqama.

Costin will be aiming to utilise the side's natural speed and flair to get the better of their opponents.

Australia are heavy favourites to win the tournament with the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Josh Addo-Carr and Mitchell Moses leading the charge.

You can catch all the action from the Rugby League World Cup 9s live on Fox Sports or Kayo.