BRING IT ON! Coffs Harbour is just a week away from hosting its first Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs Stadium attracting 190 teams from November 4. After that Rally Australia follows on November 15-18 as the final round of the World Rally Championships returns to the Coffs Coast. John McCutcheon
Sport

World class action headed to the Coffs Coast

22nd Oct 2018 2:30 PM
YEARS of planning in making the Coffs Coast one of regional Australia's top sports tourism destinations will come to full recognition in coming weeks.

The city will claim hosting rights to two big global sporting events offering locals world class sporting spectacles, plus million dollar injections into the regional economy.

Australian Tagaroos teams will do battle against almost 200 teams at the 2018 Tag World Cup with approximately 3800 players and officials and some 5000 families starting to arrive in town on Sunday for three days of games from November 1-4.

This is the first time Coffs has hosted the World Cup.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia's super special stages return to the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores. Trevor Veale

Then following closely to the World Cup will be the annual return of Kennards Hire Rally Australia, as the final round of the 2018 World Rally Championship.

Ahead of this weekend's penultimate round in Spain, four time Rally Australia winner Sebastien Ogier has predicted a Driver's Championships showdown on the Coffs Coast.

Sebastien Ogier. @World

"I'm looking forward to Spain now, where we can perform well I think, followed by Australia where it will probably all be decided,” Ogier said.

"I'm sure the fans will love a close fight and I'm excited for the end of the season.”

