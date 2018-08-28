Menu
FAST FINISHER: Cory Hill was first into Coffs Jetty at the end of the Pacifica Downwind ocean race.
World champion ski racer first across line in Coffs Harbour

Greg White
26th Aug 2018 11:00 AM
CURRENT Australian, Molokai and World surf ski champion Cory Hill has won the Pacifica Downwind ocean race from Woolgoolga to Coffs Harbour Jetty.

His winning time was 1:41.57 but could have been faster had conditions been better.

The race began in calm, flat conditions with the wind only picking up about 10km after the start.

Hill finished 2min 14sec ahead of Tom Norton (1:43.11) with Jeremy Cottor (1:43.24) in third position.

First female across the line among the 74 competitors who made it to the Jetty was Georgia Laird in a time of 1:59.03.

Next race in the series is the Charles Stewart Memorial in Sydney on September 15.　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

