VIDEO: World champion bodyboarder to visit Coffs Harbour

Mike Stewart Bodyboarding legend: World bodyboarding legend Mike Stewart is coming to the Coffs Coast this weekend.

NINE-time World Champion bodyboarder and pioneer of the sport Mike Stewart is coming to Coffs Harbour.

The pioneer of big wave tow-in surfing and champion bodysurfer will sign autographs and pose for photos this weekend.

"This is huge for Coffs," local bodyboarding champion Dion Myers said.

"Mike's last visit to Coffs was in 1993 when he drove through the region.

"It's an amazing thing for Coffs Harbour to have him in town it has pretty much been a last minute thing but word is getting out there today with body boarders set to travel from up and down the coast to meet Mike."

Stewart has won the annual Banzai Pipeline event a record 11 times, from which nine earned him the world title.

He has been crowned the Pipeline Bodysurfing Classic champion a record 15 times and is the only bodyboarder to have competed in the Banzai Pipeline event since 1982.

Since 1998, Stewart has manufactured his own line of boards under the label Science Bodyboards.

To meet the legend get down to Coffs Harbour Outdoor World on Saturday at 3pm.