Workshop to make it easy for Government business

COFFS Coast businesses looking for easier ways to do business with the NSW Government can learn the process at a function this Tuesday.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said Business Connect will hold a procurement workshop at C.ex Coffs 1pm.

"This fantastic workshop will show businesses how they can maximise opportunities to supply goods and services to government agencies,” he said.

"Businesses will be able to use the workshop to skill-up on government tender procedures so they can be tender ready to put their best proposals forward when opportunities arise.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, Skills and Regional NSW, John Barilaro, said the NSW Government's $30 million Business Connect provided trusted advice on starting and growing a small business.

"I encourage all small business owners and anyone thinking of starting a business to register with Business Connect to grow their skills and invest in their future success,” Mr Barilaro said.

"Our small business sector is growing faster than anywhere else in the country and we're committed to keeping NSW the number one state to start and grow a business.”