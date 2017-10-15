23°
News

Workshop to make it easy for Government business

CONNECTING: Andrew Fraser and Nationals leader John Barilaro are promoting the Coffs Coast conference.
CONNECTING: Andrew Fraser and Nationals leader John Barilaro are promoting the Coffs Coast conference. Trevor Veale

COFFS Coast businesses looking for easier ways to do business with the NSW Government can learn the process at a function this Tuesday.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said Business Connect will hold a procurement workshop at C.ex Coffs 1pm.

"This fantastic workshop will show businesses how they can maximise opportunities to supply goods and services to government agencies,” he said.

"Businesses will be able to use the workshop to skill-up on government tender procedures so they can be tender ready to put their best proposals forward when opportunities arise.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, Skills and Regional NSW, John Barilaro, said the NSW Government's $30 million Business Connect provided trusted advice on starting and growing a small business.

"I encourage all small business owners and anyone thinking of starting a business to register with Business Connect to grow their skills and invest in their future success,” Mr Barilaro said.

"Our small business sector is growing faster than anywhere else in the country and we're committed to keeping NSW the number one state to start and grow a business.”

Topics:  business connect c.ex coffs coffs business workshop deputy premier john barilaro member for coffs harbour andrew fraser property nsw

Coffs Coast Advocate
A taste of marine science and careers

A taste of marine science and careers

DOES your child have an aspiration to have a marine career or are passionate about the ocean?

CBD Civic Space gets 'nod of approval'

The location of the new Cultural and Civic Space.

Latest from the Mayor's Desk.

SES crews respond to sandbagging call outs across Coffs

KEEPING BUSY: Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have responded to 32 jobs across Coffs Harbour so far as heavy rain continues to fall.

Localised heavy rain fall has kept SES crews busy

Traffic lights at busy intersection downed in heavy rain

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas between Kempsey and Coffs Harbour by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Traffic lights at Pacific Hwy and Harbour Dr intersection are down

Local Partners