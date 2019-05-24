Menu
NEW GEAR: Pete Byron and Geoff Kassaulke with Coffs Metal Market's new folding machine.
Workshop has got the metal

Rachel Vercoe
24th May 2019 11:40 AM

FROM trailer floors to steel stairs, there's no job too small for the crew at Coffs Metal Market.

The locally-owned family business is celebrating 25 years with the same owners, Steve and Heather Kassulke, and excited to have two new machines in the workshop.

"This year, we've gone and put in two new pieces of machinery, allowing us to cut and process products we couldn't before," Geoff Kassulke, from Coffs Metal Market, said.

The machines are a guillotine and folder and can cut and fold sheet metal up to 3mm thick and 2.4m long.

"These machines compliment all other services we offer and cut to size a variety of steel sections.

"We have a really good stock hold, good variety of sizes and can get onto jobs quicker than most people.

Coffs Metal Market specialise in doing jobs for the home handy man from trailer floors, aviary sides and roofs, tool boxes, steel stairs and provide stair stringers.

Competitively priced, they offer sheet metal in black, galvanised, zinc anneal, aluminium and floor plate which can be cut and folded.

Coffs Metal Market began operations in Coffs Harbour during 1993 to provide steel related products and services to steel fabricators, farmers,

tradesmen and DIY handymen.

