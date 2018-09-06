Menu
Works will start along Waterfall Way on Monday.
Works to start on Waterfall Way

6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

ROCKFALL fencing will start to be installed by Roads and Maritime Services on Waterfall Way next week near Newell Falls and west of Thora.

The fencing is being installed to combat the risks of rocks falling onto the roadway.

"This new fencing will make Waterfall Way a safer road to travel," an RMS spokesperson said.

"The fencing provides a barrier to rocks falling from the top of the slope and a slowing mechanism to prevent them reaching the roadway.

"It will also reduce the amount of slope maintenance needed each year, allowing work to be carried out on other sections of this important road linking the Northern Tablelands and the east coast."

Work is being carried out Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm.　

The work is expected to take up to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The westbound lane of Waterfall Way will be closed during work hours, with alternate traffic arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit in place to ensure the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.

Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes to allow for the movement of machinery.　

For traffic updates click here or call 132 701, or download the Live Traffic app

