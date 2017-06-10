18°
Works to improve Coffs' claim on rally round

10th Jun 2017 9:00 AM
Improvement works undertaken by Coffs Harbour City Council and funded by the Federal Government are underway outside C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
THE Coffs Harbour International Stadium grounds are in the midst of an upgrade leading up to the return of the World Rally Championships in November.

The Federal Government has provided Coffs Harbour City Council with $500,000 to improve the area where the service park was held outside the stadium last year.

"Fantastic to see construction underway down at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium, following the contribution of $500,000 in Federal Government funds," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"It's exciting to see dirt being moved on this project, with completion projected by the end of July, so that it can be put to good use for the World Rally Championship event in November.

While Rally Australia's super special stage will be held around the Jetty Foreshores it's expected with the upgrade underway the service park may return to the stadium however there have been investigations done on a total relocation to the foreshores since last year's WRC event.

"Having the final round of the 2017 Championship played out in our backyard will be a thrill, and the crews will be able to take full advantage of these upgraded facilities,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"In years past, these facilities were used for the pit area and spectators were able to witness all the hard work and dedication that goes into keeping these high performance vehicles performing at such a high standard.

"With these upgrades to the stadium surrounds, there will be more room and this can only help the event move from strength to strength."

Held on November 16-19, the Coffs Coast will host the final round of FIA World Rally Championship 2017. For more information, visit rallyaustralia.com.au.

