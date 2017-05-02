Works to Coffs CBD masterplan sail ahead

Installation of the Moonee St sail footings started on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Coffs Harbour.

CONSTRUCTION has started to the $1.1 million Coffs City Centre Shade Sails project, a key element to the Coffs City Centre Masterplan.

On Monday contractors Jon Wilson and Shade started to install the footings to the sail on Moonee St.

Works will be done at night to cause minimal disruption.

Sails will be installed at major pedestrian crossings throughout the CBD, including Moonee St, West Hight St, Vernon St, Park Ave and Harbour Dr.

The City Square shade sail will also be refurbished and moved to the pedestrian crossing opposite Woolworths on Park Ave.

SAILING AWAY: A plan of the $1.1 million Coffs City Centre Shade Sails project. City Centre Masterplan Committee

Chairman of the City Centre Masterplan Committee, Rod McKelvey, said the new sails were identified as a priority project during masterplan consultations.

"Shade sails serve a dual purpose in providing shelter for pedestrians moving though the City Centre precincts, while also giving the CBD brand positioning,” he said.

When finished, the sails will be lit up to reflect the theme of major events in Coffs.

The project is an initiative of Coffs City Centre Masterplan Committee and Coffs Harbour City Council, and is funded by City Centre property owners.