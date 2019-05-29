Works progress on major new community park

The new West Coffs pedestrian bridge has been swing into position.

WORKS on a major new $1.2 million community park are well under way with the new West Coffs pedestrian bridge swung into position.

The green parkland located between Loaders Lane and William Sharp Dr began construction in March and on completion will cater to people of all ages, as well pets.

It'll feature a leash-free dog area split into two for larger and smaller dogs, as well as a mix of junior, senior and accessible play equipment.

A major part of the new park, a 30m long and 2.5m wide bridge, has today been installed to connect Loaders Lane and William Sharpe Dr.

Artist impressions of the new playground set to be constructed as part of the West Coffs park. Contributed

According to Coffs Harbour City Council new amenities and BBQ shelters are nearing completion and the all-abilities playground is estimated to be complete between July and August.

Works led by local contractor Burnett Civil yet to be completed include a carpark, footpaths and landscaping.

Overall the design also incorporates a bike track and a multi-use basketball court.

Around $1 million of funding for the park was sourced from developer contributions from new subdivision in the area, and a $200,000 State government grant.

The vision for the park was created with the input from local residents, dog-owners, dog-trainers and students at Narranga Public School.