Working towards an equal future

BE part of a movement aimed to inspire, support and encourage Indigenous health and education equality.

Southern Cross University will host Close the Gap Day events at their campuses to raise awareness of disadvantaged Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in relation to early childhood, schooling, health, economic participation, safe communities, governance and leadership.

The event is registered the events as official National Close the Gap Day activities and the public is invited to attend.

Rod Williams of the Gnibi College of Australian Indigenous Peoples at Southern Cross University said the aim of Close The Gap Day was to bring people together, to share information and most importantly, to take meaningful action to achieve equality in Indigenous health and education.

"At Southern Cross University we will hear from guest speakers, including the talented Julie Perkins, the first Indigenous graduate from the School of Law and Justice at Southern Cross University.

"This gives students and the community the opportunity to meet Indigenous leaders who are out there in the workforce who are graduates from various universities. It is very important for us to engage with industry and community in this way, so students can see where these leaders have come from and where they're going.

People attending will have the opportunity to sign the Close the Gap pledge demanding Indigenous health equality within a generation.

The events will be held at Southern Cross University, Coffs Harbour campus at the D Block Lecture Theatre from 9.50am.

Free lunch will be provided.