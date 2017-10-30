WINNERS: Michael Foreman from First State Super and members of the MNCLHD award-winning team: Don Mackenzie, Stewart Dowrick, Colleen Ryan, Jane Newman and Jo Trewavas with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health Leslie Williams, NSW Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard

CELEBRATIONS for Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) staff after being named among the winners at the 19th annual NSW Health Awards held recently in Sydney.

The team behind the Working Together to Stop Violence project took home the trophy in the Safe and Healthy Workplace category, presented by Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health Leslie Williams.

Recognising the need to create a safe and compassionate workplace for its 4000 staff, MNCLHD embarked on a journey to become the first Local Health District in Australia to achieve White Ribbon Workplace Accreditation.

The 15-month accreditation process engaged the entire MNCLHD workforce to work towards a common goal of creating a safer workplace for people who disclose a situation of domestic and family violence.

Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the NSW Health Award is shared by all staff and partner organisations committed to ending violence.

"By working together to stop violence we have become a more caring, supportive and respectful organisation. Importantly, we have encouraged staff across our entire Local Health District to lead the change in violence prevention," Mr Dowrick said.

The accreditation process required MNCLHD to satisfy 15 stringent criteria to ensure all staff members receive a sensitive and informed response if they disclose a situation of domestic and family violence.

The organisation achieved its goal of becoming a White Ribbon Accredited Workplace on March 31 this year.