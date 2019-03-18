Menu
Nationals candidate for the state seat of Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.
News

Working to continue the legacy

18th Mar 2019 6:30 AM
AFTER studying industrial design at UNSW, I worked for Qantas, and then in advertising for a number of large international companies before I found a job with an IT firm in Sawtell.

A number of years later, I made the move back to the family farm, where we grow macadamias and berries.

As a father-of-two, I fully understand how difficult it is to juggle running a small business with a young family.

These are two for the key drivers for me in running for Parliament - I want to make sure our small businesses can thrive so our children have the same opportunities right here on the Coffs Coast as someone in Sydney.

In addition to family and business, I want to make sure we have the services we deserve.

That's why I am proud that The Nationals have committed to delivering almost 200 additional nurses and midwives to our local health district.

The Nationals have delivered many projects for this region, including the new hospital, the new court house and police station.

 

FUNDING DELIVERED: Gurmesh Singh and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announce $8-million in funding for the Woolgoolga Multi-Purpose Centre.
But we've also delivered a lot of small projects you may not have heard about. This includes grants to community organisations like the Sawtell Tennis Club, Coffs Harbour CWA, Coffs Harbour Showground, Nana Glen Hall and countless others.

Andrew Fraser has been the driving force behind this investment, and I want to continue on that tradition.

The Nationals are still the only party to have committed funding to build the Coffs Harbour bypass.

I fought hard to make sure the bypass would have tunnels, and that's what we'll get.

As I've been doorknocking over the last few weeks, the message has been loud and clear - just get the bypass built.

I want to put Coffs Harbour first and I will fight for our fair share.

candidates coffs harbour politics state election
