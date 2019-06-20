Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Government has launched a new Senior Savers Discount card.
The State Government has launched a new Senior Savers Discount card. NSW Government
News

Working seniors to tap into store discounts

20th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

HARDWORKING seniors will soon be able to save hundreds of dollars a year through the NSW Government's new Seniors Savers Card.

People aged over 60 and working more than 20 hours a week will be eligible to receive discounts at more than 7000 businesses across the state including restaurants, cinema tickets and hairdressers.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said previously only seniors over the age of 60 working less than 30 hours a week were able to access the Seniors Card.

"Seniors who choose to stay in the workforce can benefit from the thousands of discounts and services under the NSW Seniors Card Program," Mr Singh said.

"I know many seniors in our community are feeling the growing pressure of everyday living costs so this new card means they can save money for the things that matter to them."

Minister for Seniors John Sidoti said the NSW Government recognises and values the contribution seniors make to our society.

"With people working longer and retiring later, fewer are qualifying for a Seniors Card at age 60, so the introduction of this new card means seniors across the state won't miss out on being part of the savings bonanza," Mr Sidoti said.

The Seniors Savers Card is one of more than 70 NSW Government rebates and savings available as part of the NSW Government's Cost of Living initiative.

For more information on the NSW Seniors Card click here.

coffs coast how to apply pensioners saving senior savers card seniors discounts stores working pensioners
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    premium_icon Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    News The Advocate is following up on a number of pre-election promises including the $10m for the Airport Enterprise Park.

    Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    premium_icon Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    News Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre benefits local industries

    Swimming through the cooler months

    premium_icon Swimming through the cooler months

    News Don't let winter stop you from learning to swim.

    Sport brings beauty of inclusion

    premium_icon Sport brings beauty of inclusion

    Community Variety stages a Coffs Harbour Activate Inclusion Sports Day.