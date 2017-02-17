Working mum uses tech to catch thief

The Find My iPhone app helped a working mum to track down a thief in Coffs Harbour this morning.

UPDATE: COFFS Harbour police say a teenager apprehended by a working mum after an alleged petty stealing offence in Coffs Harbour this morning has been charged.

The 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene after the mother crash tackled him.

The mum used a phone app to track a stolen iphone that was located inside a couple of backpacks that were allegedly stolen from her vehicle.

Police said the youth fronted children's court in Coffs Harbour today facing stealing offences.

12.30PM: DON'T mess with a working mum who gets up at 3am to start her busy day.

That's the lesson learned this morning from a light-fingered opportunist who thought he could help himself to something that didn't belong to him.

A local businesswoman, who wishes to remain anonymous, put her kid's backpacks in the car, which was parked in her driveway around 4am.

A few minutes later when she returned to the vehicle she noticed the light was on, the car door was open and a man was fleeing the scene.

She raced back inside and woke her husband.

Her child's mobile phone was in the backpack so she activated the "Find My iPhone" app to track the whereabouts of the backpack.

The couple got in the car and by using the tracking information on the phone, found the backpack, the phone and the thief just a few streets away.

Adrenaline kicked in and this mum tackled the young adult to the ground and hog-tied him while her husband contacted police.

While she doesn't advocate going after alleged criminals, this mum does want to get the word out about the importance of installing the find-my-phone app on your child's phone saying you never know when it will come in handy.