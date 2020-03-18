Working and living through COVID-19

Many people will have to work at home due to COVID-19 fears and isolation.

THE coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world is changing the way we work, live and relate to each other.

Experts from Edith Cowan University have provided tips on how to navigate this quickly evolving situation.

Helping children be less anxious about the future

Dr Bronwyn Harman, families expert, Senior Lecturer (Psychology) ECU said “the recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused anxiety among many sectors of the community.”

“While such a pandemic would normally be cause for greater levels of anxiety, we need to remember that for many people in Australia, this is compounded by the recent bushfires and floods that saw many communities decimated.”

“We are seeing increased numbers of children with high levels of anxiety, and one of our duties, as a society, is to help children be less afraid of an uncertain future.”

Can our home internet cope with the increased demand?

As people spend more time at home watching netflix, streaming and work or study remotely, it’s no surprise there has been an increase in network usage.

“This situation has placed greater demand and stress on our current network infrastructure, affecting bandwidth availability and leaving little opportunities for maintenance activities such as planned downtimes and outages,” Dr James Kang, computing and security researcher from the ECU School of science said.

“It will depend on people’s approach and the level of uptake in lifestyle choices and working from home to forecast if the network can cope with the demand, as network capacity is not able to respond quickly to these changing circumstances.”

Flexible work can benefit employers and employees

As the risk of contracting coronavirus continues, working remotely, usually from home can benefit employee productivity and wellbeing.

“These benefits will only be realised when it is well planned and effectively supported by organisations,” Professor Tim Bentley – remote working and wellbeing expert and Associate Dean (Research) in the School of Business and Law said.

Virtual business etiquette and authentic connectedness in a world of social distancing

“When Stephen King imagined a global pandemic, he got some things right: the disruption to everyday life, the panic, and the uncertainty in the future,” Dr Nathalie Collins, marketing and management expert said.

“However, he certainly didn’t imagine the stress of bringing a workforce into an entirely virtual environment.

“With intent more easily misunderstood and physical proximity no longer a consideration, let’s explore a world of digital authenticity and human connectedness in a world of social distancing.”

United in the face of a common threat

“The uncertainty in the face of Covid19 as well as the lack of clear and explicit communications from leadership about detailed plans for and clear measures by which the pandemic will be managed leave us feeling that we must fend for ourselves and protect our loved ones,” said Dr Eyal Gringart, expert social psychologist.

“Fearing that the country will come to a halt and that we best stay well away from one another push people to stock up and ready themselves for the worse.”

“Telling people not to worry does little to reassure them and stating that measures will be in place as things unfold only increases anxiety. It is better to be informed than be protected from panic by being kept ignorant.

“It is an opportune time for leadership to shine and for our community to show its true colours of mateship and care for each other. United, we can see this pandemic through.”

Boom or bust: the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the gig economy

“The COVID-19 health crisis has spilt over into an economic crisis,” Professor Kerry Brown, employment, industry and innovation expert said.

“The economic effects create extreme vulnerabilities for workers in the gig economy. Gig workers have no access to sick pay, holiday pay or any of the rights and entitlements of employees and when their hours are reduced, so is their pay.

“Those gig economy businesses relying on face-to-face interaction like share riding will be severely hit. However, those less heavily reliant such as uber eats and home deliveries may create a boon for gig economy workers.

“Trusted source products and health safety protocols such as disinfecting vehicles, handwashing, sanitising will go a long way to assist building confidence in doing business with gig businesses.”

Working from home? Tips to boost your cyber-hygiene

“Just as the public are getting to grips with the coronavirus fallout, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the wave of fear,” Associate Professor Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean for Computing and Security said.

“Just as we are directed to follow social-distancing and good personal hygiene to combat infection; users can effectively defend themselves with simple measures for cyber hygiene.”