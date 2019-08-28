Workers on edge as privatisation rumours swirl

NSW Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Paul Scully and NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay were in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday to talk with Forestry workers.

NSW Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Paul Scully and NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay were in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday to talk with Forestry workers.

COFFS Harbour workers have been spooked by recent comments in NSW Parliament, alluding to a possible sale of the Forestry Corporation.

In her first visit to Coffs Harbour since her election as the NSW Labor Leader, Jodi McKay met with local workers declaring she would fight to keep the corporation in public hands.

The visit comes after comments by Deputy Premier and National Party Leader John Barilaro.

Asked by Labor to rule out the sale Mr Barilaro said: “We as a government, we consider all options… It does not have to be in government hands.”

Liberal Treasurer Dominic Perrottet’s comments also did little to quell fears.

“Progress was never made by taking anything off the table,” Mr Perrottet said.

Ms McKay says the Liberal-National Party can’t be trusted with the State’s assets and they have a proven track record of selling then off for a ‘sugar hit’.

“And you can bet most of the money won’t end up in Coffs. It will end up going towards propping up blowouts in George Street like the CBD light rail,” Ms McKay said.

Regional organiser for the Community and Public Sector Union (Northern Region) Asren Pugh said Coffs Harbour workers are very concerned about their jobs.

The Forestry Corporation is a major employer in Coffs and employs 516 people across the State, producing around 14 per cent of Australia’s timber and managing two million hectares of the State’s forest estate.

“They’re not just concerned about their jobs and their families, but for the future of the forests and standards of environmental management that privatisation will bring,” Mr Pugh said.

“Privatisation has not gone well anywhere in NSW - look at the rising electricity prices for example.”

Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh says he is not privy to any privatisation plans other than what was said in parliament.

“My understanding is no proposal is currently underway,” Mr Singh said.

“For her (Jodi McKay) to wag her fingers at the Nationals when the Labor Party has never supported the industry is a bit much.

“Labor actually went to the election with a policy that would have decimated the industry with the loss of 4300 jobs with the creation of The Great Koala National Park.”

Mr Singh said that if Ms McKay was really interested in supporting the Forestry Corporation she would visit the upper Kalang region where protesters are fighting logging plans there.

The Kalang is in the Oxley electorate represented by Nationals MP Melinda Pavey.

Also in town to meet with local forestry workers was Labor Shadow Minister for Natural Resources, Paul Scully.

“Forestry Corporation dividends help pay for schools, hospitals and local services. Privatising it will take this money away from where it’s needed and it risks cuts to the services regional communities rely on,” Mr Scully said.

He says the news that Forestry Corporation workers across NSW are under threat comes only a week after Gladys Berejiklian’s Liberal-National Party were forced to put a pause on 182 regional Essential Energy job cuts.

“Since April 2011, the Liberals and Nationals have sold more than $70 billion in public assets.”