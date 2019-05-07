Menu
DOORS SHUT: Supercuts Hairdressing at Booval Fair was closed today. Rob Williams
Workers get the chop after business closes its doors

Ashleigh Howarth
7th May 2019 3:32 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM
HAIRDRESSERS from three salons across Ipswich are believed to be out of work after the company they worked for closed its doors.

The QT understands workers at Supercuts Hairdressing Salons in Booval Fair, Riverlink and Redbank Plaza and Toowoomba's Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre were sent home in shock this morning.

The QT visited the Booval Fair store and can confirm the business was closed. No sign was left on the door.

It is not yet known how many staff have lost their jobs.

Supercuts Hairdressing have 14 stores in Queensland including Cairns, Mackay, Yeppoon, Townsville, Toowoomba, Capalaba, Springwood, Victoria Point, Oxenford, Runaway Bay, Southport and Mermaid Waters.

There are also three stores in South Australia.

The QT has sought comment from Supercuts Hairdressing SA and Qld Administration.

Did you work for Supercuts Hairdressing? Share your story by emailing ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

