Cleanaway Yarwun workers will vote on if they are in favour of protected action.
Business

Workers contemplate strike over casual employment

Tegan Annett
by
26th May 2018 9:00 AM

A MAJORITY casual workforce is the issue of contention in a dispute between Australian Workers' Union members and Cleanaway Yarwun.

Union members will vote whether they are in favour of protected action after months of "slow" negotiations for a new workplace agreement.

Australian Workers' Union organiser Zac Beers said the company had a majority casual workforce, with about eight of its 50 employees permanent.

Mr Beers, who is also Labor's federal candidate for Flynn, said some workers had been employed in a casual role for two years.

"The main concern is there is no consistency or job security, they could be let go any time," Mr Beers said.

"Workers have been frustrated for a long time about not being able to secure permanent jobs, despite being there for an extended period of time as casuals."

He said the company argued that due to the nature of the work, providing liquids and industrial services, there were too many peaks and troughs to employ workers permanently.

The AWU members at Cleanaway have until June 19 to respond to the ballot, including if they are in favour of indefinite strikes.

Cleanaway Yarwun could not be reached for comment.

Gladstone Observer

