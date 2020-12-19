Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
News

Worker electrocuted on shopping centre roof

by Caleb Bond
19th Dec 2020 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was found dead on a southern suburbs shopping centre roof overnight in a suspected electrocution.

The 48-year-old Morphettville man was found unresponsive on the roof of the Aberfoyle Hub Shopping Centre shortly before 10pm.

It is understood the man had been working at the site earlier in the day and the alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Police and ambulance crews attended the shopping centre but the man had died at the scene.

The fatality is being treated as a workplace death.

SafeWork SA officers also visited the scene and are investigating the death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

Originally published as Worker found dead on shopping centre roof

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Premium Content ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Travel Australia’s most popular travel destinations for 2020 have been revealed, and it seems we have one famous family to thank.

        MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        Premium Content MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        News Two of the biggest teams in AFL will be hitting it out at C.ex Stadium in 2021

        BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Premium Content BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Health The Golden Dog gets critical machine to continue roll out across regional towns

        UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        News The man, believed to be in his 70s, died after crashing into a tree