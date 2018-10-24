Menu
Worker killed in forklift accident

by Kirstin Payne and Chris McMahon
24th Oct 2018 5:47 PM | Updated: 7:31 PM
UPDATE: A MAN has died after being crushed by a forklift in an incident at Hope Island this evening.

Paramedics were called to the Superior Jetties workshop on John Lund Drive just before 4pm.

Six police cars and five ambulances attended the scene.

A forklift reportedly fell onto the man, who was in his 40s, pinning him underneath. He was quickly removed from beneath the vehicle but sustained critical injuries in the accident and could not be saved.

Investigators from Workplace Health and Safety have also arrived at the Hope Island workshop.

They are talking to police and have not yet entered the shed, where police forensics crash investigators are in attendance.

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious workplace incident at Hope Island.

Paramedics were called to a worksite on John Lund drive just before 4pm this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance are attending to a patient in a critical condition.

A forklift reportedly fell onto the individual.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland are aware of the incident and an inspector is on their way to the scene.

forklift hope island workplace accident

