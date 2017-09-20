Work it girl, work it.

22°
Miss Conception, Marty Martini, Glorious Mountains, Wayward Wally and Honey Moonshine are getting their glitter on for Monday night. Trevor Veale
THERE are only two wild card spots for Monday night's Drag Idol so strap on your heels, slip on a sexy number and put your name down.

"It's always a fun, fantabulous night,” said organiser and MC Madame Glorious Mountains.

Miss Cara Van Park will be joining Glorious Mountains on stage at the Coffs Hotel as co-host of this popular annual event that is always a crowd pleaser.

"We always have a laugh, it's just a great night, I don't know who has more fun, the contestants or the audience.”

This year there will be no heats, it's a one night only event so bring your best game face to the stage.

"Last year was won by a contestant from Lismore so we are looking to get that crown back to the Coffs Coast.”

Drag queens and kings are welcome to enter for these two last spots, "and of course it is first in best dressed darlings”.

Go to Glorious Mountain's facebook page or email studio1eande@hotmail.com for details on how to strut your stuff on the Coffs Hotel stage.

DRAG IDOL: September 25 (that's right, it's Monday night), Coffs Hotel. Seated show with dinner $25 plus booking fee, or show only $10. Drag Idol audience tickets at stickytickets.com 　　　　　　

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs hotel drag idol glorious mountains

Coffs Coast Advocate
