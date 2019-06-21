Work ethic is key for two-wheel bandit

ON TOP: Kerry Westwood is all smiles and proudly displays her medal haul at the NSW State Masters Championships.

CYCLING: Halfway into the season and Coffs Harbour Cycle Club member Kerry Westwood has been on fire.

Westwood is an extremely hard trainer and she is well known within the local cycling community for her work ethic.

Westwood is a regular attendee and supporter of track and road racing events, secretary of Coffs Harbour Cycle Club and passionate supporter of women's riding.

Strong and fierce on the bike, and supportive, dedicated and caring off.

In March, Westwood competed in the 2019 NSW Masters Track Championships, earning herself a silver in the individual pursuit.

The following month she attended the Master Track Championships at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, where she competed in a range of races over three days.

In the National 40km Scratch race, Westwood scored an impressive second place.

Not only did Westwood achieve some new personal bests at this event, but she also showed how willing she is to help others.

When Dubbo needed a rider to compete in the team sprint due to injury, the 48-year-old volunteered.

Herself and Jennifer Raines, from the Dubbo Cycle Club, teamed-up to win a national bronze medal.

While Westwood has proven to be a strong competitor at both track and road events, she recently competed at the Graf-TON Grind.

Competing in the 100km grind, which included a 33km flowing loop with loads of twists and turns, a pea gravel surface for maximum concentration, a long uphill fire road and a climb out of a gully, Westwood earned a bronze medal in the national event.

"I've had a structured training program and a real focus on my goals and achieving them,” Westwood said of her 2019 success.

"I really set my sights on competing at the nationals and was able to achieve it.

"The support from the local cycling community, the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club and my coach Craig Cameron has been so great since I've moved to the area.”

Westwood, who began cycling in her early 30s, only began track cycling a couple of years ago.

She said her relocation from Brisbane to Coffs was able to fuel her ambitions on the track.

"Track cycling is my favourite discipline right now,” she said.

"It was something new for me to learn which was challenging and interesting. The program in Coffs Harbour is one of the best in regional NSW.”

"There is so much skill and strategy; it's a delicate balance between being fit and clever to put yourself in a good spot.”