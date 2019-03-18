Work begins on major new $1m dog park

WORK has officially begun on a major new dog park for Coffs Harbour, set to include a basketball court, playground equipment, BBQs and cycleways.

The new $1m park is situated between Loaders Ln and William Sharp Dr, with funding sourced from developer contributions from new subdivisions in the area and a $200,000 state government grant.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Denise Knight said the dog park will even be split into two separate spaces for larger and smaller pets.

"This is a very exciting project. It's not everyday that we start creating a brand new park,” she said.

The playground equipment was designed with input from local public school students, and site meetings were held with dog owners and trainers to refine the dog exercise area.

About 40 nearby residents took part in community workshops.

Plan for the West Coffs dog park. Coffs Harbour City Council

"None of this would've happened without the amazing input from local residents, dog owners and dog trainers and the students at Narranga Public School, I'd like to publicly thank them for giving us so much of their time to help develop the park's masterplan.”

The design features a mix of junior, senior and accessible play equipment, as well as a new amenities block and car parking.

A new pedestrian bridge is now being manufactured offsite and will be installed over Coffs Creek in mid-May to connect the park to Loaders Ln.

Local contractor Burnett Civil will construct the new district park, and local suppliers and sub-contractors will also be involved.

Construction of the park is estimated to be completed by the middle of the year.