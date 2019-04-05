Words of Daniel’s killer haunt Morcombes forever

THE parents of Daniel Morcombe, the schoolboy who ignited a child safety revolution, have revealed their darkest moments and what gave them the courage to go on.

The State Coroner will on Friday deliver his findings into the disappearance and murder of Daniel - more than 15 years after the teenager was abducted from the Sunshine Coast.

The final chapter will focus on the adequacy of the police response in what snowballed into the biggest investigation and manhunt in Queensland history.

To coincide with the findings, Daniel's parents Bruce and Denise have penned an emotional letter to thank those who buoyed them during every parent's worst nightmare.

They told of the horrendous impact of seeing, and listening to, their son's killer, Brett Peter Cowan, in court.

"The repulsive paedophile's callus description of what took place that day and what he did to our much loved Daniel is chilling to say the least. His words have scarred us and will haunt us forever," Mr and Mrs Morcombe said.

"However, from such a dark place we have managed to generate a momentum of hope. By harnessing the public's will for change, Daniel's Legacy lives on through the work of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation."

The Day for Daniel, held nationally on the last Friday of October, has grown to be Australia's largest and most influential child protection initiative. Each year more than a million children, parents and educators join the quest to better safeguard our most vulnerable.

The Morcombes said that 15 years and four months after Daniel left home and did not return, the family remained enormously thankful to the community that had supported them.

"We recognise the extraordinary efforts of the Queensland Police Service and their determination to return him to his loved ones and ensure that whoever had abducted and murdered him were brought before the courts," they said.

"A breakthrough was achieved after a dogged review of the key persons of interest by the Queensland State Coroner Michael Barnes and his Counsel Peter Johns in the Coronial Inquest.

"A subsequent police investigative review coupled with the very public glare of the inquest proved the catalyst for an amazing Queensland Police covert operation in partnership with West Australian Police that extracted not only a confession but a re-enactment of events on that fateful day."

Bruce and Denise Morcombe say listening to Brett Peter Cowan speak in court will haunt them foever. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Morcombes said they would be forever grateful to the men and women of the SES who searched and searched and never gave up.

They also recognised the scientific experts and the legal process that "got it right".

"We thank the media for never forgetting Daniel. We also acknowledge our legal representative Peter Boyce for his commitment and unwavering dedication to find the truth.

"Today, collectively as a family we move on but, individually, we will never forget.

"We are determined to ensure all children are safe."

Daniel's brothers, Dean and Bradley, will in two weeks trek Kokoda in the latest initiative to raise vital funds that will directly improve the lives of abused children.

To support the trek, go to danielmorcombe.com.au