Wootube sensation shares his passion for maths

Eddie Woo was in town last week spreading his passion for maths.

Eddie Woo was in town last week spreading his passion for maths. Morgan Sette

IT was a warm welcome to Eddie Woo's wonderful world of maths for the hundreds who packed Orara High School auditorium last week.

Described as the maths teacher we wish we'd all had in high school, Eddie Woo is changing the face of maths teaching in Australia, sharing his lessons on his popular Wootube channel.

Currently head maths teacher at Cherrybrook Technology High School, he is arguably Australia's most famous maths teacher.

This year Eddie was named Australia's Local Hero in the Australian of the Year Awards and was featured on ABC's Australian Story. To top it off he recently published the book Woo's Wonderful World of Maths and signed copies for his fans, young and old who came to hear him speak on Thursday evening.

Orara High School Principal Malcolm McFarlane was delighted to welcome him to the region.

"It was fabulous to see so many gathered to listen to such a great young educator. He has a very good message about the importance of teachers being able to understand students individually and engage with them.

"Teachers need to give students a reason why they should be interested in information - it's not just presenting facts because these are at everybody's finger tips now.”

Covering topics such as card tricks, conspiracy theories, teacups, killer butterflies, music and lightning he uses his trademark enthusiasm and humour to show us that maths is all around us.